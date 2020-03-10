Betty June D'Angelo (nee Scott),87, of Creve Coeur, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

A private family service will be held.

Betty was born in St. Louis on June 2, 1932. The daughter of Maynard and Irene (nee Davis) Scott, dear mother of Brigid (Tony) Rizzo, Maria D'Angelo and the late Toni Walker; loving grandmother of Ellie (Joseph) Lissner and Alexander Rizzo; great-grandmother of Arthur Lissner; dear sister of Carole Tilley and the late Sam Scott.

Betty was a kind and generous person who continuously gave to those she loved and causes in which she believed. She loved animals, especially her cat, Heady Lamar. She had a voracious appetite for reading and Milky Way candy bars. She enjoyed gardening, music, fashion and creating and collecting art. Most of all, Betty loved her family and always put their needs above her own.

To honor Betty’s life, memorial contributions may be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, 2320 Pine Street, St. Louis, MO 63103. A service of Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester at Holloway, Ballwin MO.