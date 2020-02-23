Larche Farrill, 79, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, February 18, 2020 at Tiger Place Assisted Living.

Memorial Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, Mo.

He was born Oct. 27, 1940 in Tulsa, Okla., the son of the late Benjamin Farrill and late Margie Eva Shakleford (Larche). He was united in marriage on Oct. 1, 1965 to the love of his life, Marianne Farrill (Schmitt); she preceded him in death.

Larche dedicated his professional life to his passion of education. He received his Bachelor’s, Master’s and Specialist degrees from Central Missouri State University. He worked his way up from a physical education teacher and retired from the Belton School district as the Assistant Superintendent. He then moved to Columbia in 1995 where we went on to work for the Missouri Council of School Administrators and later taught classes at William Woods University. Larche won the title of “Outstanding Young Educator of the Year” in 1967.

Larche was a member of The St. Thomas More Newman Center, Kiwanis, Jaycee’s and Hicks and Chicks Square Dance Club. He spent much of his childhood playing baseball and played semi-pro in Pleasant Hill, once stating his greatest sports victory was pitching a no-hitter during that time. Through the years when Larche had free time, you would find him on the sideline or coaching his children’s or grandchildren’s sports, calling a square dance, traveling, playing cards with friends and doting on his family. While education and sports were loves of his, his family was everything and he made them aware of his tremendous love for them.

Larche is survived by one son: George Farrill, wife Dawn, of Centerview; one daughter: Stephanie Kelleher, husband Jerry, of Columbia; and seven grandchildren: Colyn Parker, Colton Farrill, Taylor Farrill-Roberts, Kayla Farrill, Kaitlyn Roberts, Hayden Kelleher and Henry Kelleher.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com