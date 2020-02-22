John William Barck, 80, of Ashland, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Bluffs in Columbia.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, with burial following in New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m.

Will was born June 14, 1939 in Akron, Ohio, the son of Albert and Lucille Odom Barck. He married Janie Forbis on Sept. 25, 1981 in Columbia, and she survives.

Will worked as a delivery driver for Isotopes Drugs Inc. for many years. He was a member of Ashland Masonic Lodge #156, Order of Eastern Star #309 and New Salem Baptist Church, all in Ashland.

Survivors include his wife, Janie, of the home; two sons: Phillip Barck and John Barck of Alabama; two brothers: James Barck and Gene Barck of Alabama; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friend of the family, Lesa Schlup of Millersburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and one grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery in care of the family.