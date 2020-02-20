Kalee Kathleen Stevenson, 33, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 22 at The Waters House at Waters-Moss Memorial Wildlife Area, 2104 Hillcrest Drive in Columbia.

Kalee was born on Oct. 21, 1986 in Independence to Eric Stevenson and Carolee Lortz. Kalee graduated from Southern Boone County Schools in Ashland and went on to receive her BS in Nutrition and Dietetics at St. Louis University and MBA from Dominican University in Chicago, Illinois. Kalee enjoyed a love for the outdoors, St. Louis Zoo, traveling and visiting local farmers markets.

Kalee is survived by her parents, Eric Stevenson and Carolee Lortz; brothers, Chad Stevenson and Brad Stevenson; sisters, LeeAnna Lortz and Rebeka Lortz; paternal grandfather, Richard Stevenson; niece, Ariah Stevenson; nephew, Braxton Stevenson; aunts and uncles, Rick and Michelle Franklin and Shona Palmer; cousins, Sarah Bellamy, Joseph Franklin, Natalie Goodpaster, Valerie Poynor; a special friend, Bryant Thomas. Kalee also leaves behind a host of many great friends and colleagues.

Kalee was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Lee and Carol Moore; paternal grandmother, Virginia Stevenson; and a brother, Jacob Lortz.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Boulevard, Columbia, MO 65202 cmhspets.org/donate.