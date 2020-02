Betty Jo Elder, 91, of New Franklin, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Ashley Manor Care Center in Boonville.

Funeral services honoring her life will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20 at Boonesboro Christian Church with Pastor Ross Mutrix officiating. Interment will follow at Boonesboro Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin.

