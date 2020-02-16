William Edward Jones, 80, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.

William was born on Nov. 17, 1939 in Harrisburg, the son of Robert Earl and Audrey Hope Reeves Jones, who preceded him in death. He was one of 11 children. In 1957, he married Carol Coleman in Columbia and she preceded him in death. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. He retired after 25 years as a firefighter with the Columbia Fire Department, Station 2.

William was survived by his children: William C. Jones (Robin) of Columbia, Billy Jones, III of Harrisburg and Karen Jones of Harrisburg; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

