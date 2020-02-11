Edwin Leroy Edwards, 77, of Higbee, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. Eddie was born on June 6, 1942 in Columbia to John D. Edwards and Lillian L. Bea Edwards.

Services celebrating Eddie’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the funeral home.

On March 5, 1982 Eddie married Paula Pruitt and the two spent 37 wonderful years together. He worked for the railroad for many years as a brakeman and later as a conductor. Eddie was a member of UTU and NARV. He enjoyed camping, trail riding and zipping around in his golf cart. Eddie was a devoted husband and family man. He will be greatly missed!

Survivors include his beloved wife, Paula of Higbee; children: Jeffrey Edwards of Moberly, John T. Edwards of Higbee, Jackie Edwards of Moberly, Julie (Brian) Brandow of Columbia, Michael (Melody) Edwards of Columbia, Jayme (Roy) Holtkamp of Higbee and Jennifer (Ryan) Moore of Thomasville; grandchildren: Kellie (Meech) Dysart of Columbia, Kyle Edwards of Clark, Christopher Edwards of Columbia, Peyton Bradley and Tysen Bradley, both of Higbee, Jamie Howard of Jefferson City, MacKenzie Brandow of Idaho, Andrews Brandow of Fort Leonard Wood, Joseph (Marilyn) Brandow of Columbia and Desnee, Emily and Jacob Holtkamp, all of Moberly; great-grandchildren: Rheanna Dysart, Isaiah Dysart, Elijah Dysart, Colten Oliver, Damien Brandow and Carter White; siblings: Janice (Delvin) Dean of Higbee and Joyce (Jack) Jackson of Sturgeon; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Eddie is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions in Eddie’s honor are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

