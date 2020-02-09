Connie Sue Sprague, 56, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at University of Missouri Hospital.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Parker-Millard Funeral Service.

She was born May 25, 1963 in Columbia, the daughter of the late James and Betty Andrews Lowe. On Dec. 15, 1979 she was united in marriage to Gary Sprague. He survives at the home.

Connie was employed with the University of Missouri as an administrative assistant in the Athletic Department. She had a passion for flowers and was a floral designer.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years: Gary Sprague; son: Michael Sprague (fiancé Lauren) of Columbia; daughter: Hilary Benson (Scott) of Columbia; brothers: Randy Lowe (Melody), Jimmy Lowe and Lloyd Lowe; grandchildren: Gage Benson, Scout Sprague, Lua McDowell and Frank Allen; numerous nieces; nephews and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/loveandhopeforconnie