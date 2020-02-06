Donald James Cramer, Jr, 62, of Queen City, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born February 8, 1957 in Lompoc, California; the son of Donald Sr. and Gloria (Hamon) Cramer.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
