Shawn Thomas McGinty, 51, of Moberly, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cater Funeral Home. Services honoring and celebrating Shawn’s life will follow at 11 a.m. at Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Military Honors, committal prayer and burial will be in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Online tributes at www.caterfuneralhomeinc.com.