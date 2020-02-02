Samuel Earnest Haley Jr., 72, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will take place following at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens in Jefferson City.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com