Kelly Marie Robinson, 37, of Dwight, Illinois, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born January 6, 1983 in LaGrange, Illinois; the daughter of James and Sherry (Hodges) Robinson.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
