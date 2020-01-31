George Elmer Adams, 88, passed away at his home in Columbia on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born Oct. 21, 1931.

Visitation: 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Feb. 1. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Pleasant Point Cemetery, Steelville.

He is survived by wife, Sharon of Columbia; sons: Phillip Marion Adams and Michael Thomas Adams; grandson, Dustin Michael Adams; nieces and nephews.

