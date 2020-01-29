Margaret “Lorraine” Crews earned her Heavenly wings on Monday, January 20, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

She was born to Edith May (Boyd) and Frank Leslie Driver March 31, 1923 in St Joseph. She married Attorney Robert Dean Crews Aug. 7, 1948.

Being an only child who had no children, Lorraine was a friend, confidant and supporter to all who came into her life, especially in their time of need or crisis. She was a teacher, served 17 years as a Welcome Wagon Hostess and 33 years as an Auxiliary Volunteer at Ellis Fischel Cancer Hospital.

She is survived by one cousin, retired Army Air Force Major General Frank Crooks and his daughters Barbara Crooks and Cathleen Stein.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Lorraine was a servicing angel in life, and continues to serve in death. Being a cancer survivor, she donated her body to the Ellis Fischel Cancer Research Center at the University of Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to your choice of Cancer Research groups.

