Barry Ralph Jensen, 73, of Moberly, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at The Bluffs. He was born Sept. 12, 1946 in Penn Yan, New York; the son of Glenn and Velma (Corey) Jensen.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
