Rena Kay McCreery, 58, of Moberly, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at Boone Hospital in Columbia.

A memorial service celebrating Rena’s life will be held at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Moberly Animal Shelter, 153 W. Outer Rd., Moberly, MO 65270.