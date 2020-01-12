Cheryl Lynn Lightner, 64, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at her home.

First Christian Church Columbia will host a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, with Rev. Brad Stagg and Rev. James Spear officiating. Reception will follow the memorial service in Yonker Fellowship Hall.

She was born on Oct. 8, 1955, in Mexico, Mo., a daughter to Lemoine and Nedra (Cowan) Tisch Jr. She was married to Steven Lightner on July 1, 1978 in Fulton, and he survives in the home.

Other survivors include son: Paul Lightner (Lindsi) of Columbia; daughter: Amy Green (William Jr.) of Columbia; parents: Lemoine and Nedra Tisch of Fulton; brothers: David Tisch (Monica) of Kansas City, Mark Tisch (Debbie) of Moberly and Brett Tisch (Cindy) of St. Louis; and grandchildren: Kayli Lightner and Jillian Lightner, both of Columbia.

Cheryl graduated from Fulton High School and went on to get her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from William Woods in Fulton. She received her Master’s degree in Math Education from the University of Missouri. Cheryl enjoyed cross stitching, playing sudoku, reading, traveling and spending time with family. She was a member of the Chancel Choir and Drennan Singers at First Christian Church. She was a leader in Girl Scouts through high school and college and again with her daughter. Cheryl taught math at: Mexico Junior High 1980–1985, Columbia Hickman High 1985-2014 and finally Battle High School 2014-2016.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First Christian Church Music Department.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com