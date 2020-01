Charles Burnim Cooper, 76, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Harry S. Truman Veteran’s Hospital.

Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 4. Funeral service at noon. Interment is private for family at Missouri Veterans Cemetery on Monday.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153.

