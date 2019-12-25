William Dale Rainbolt, 91, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home in Columbia.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Brad Williams. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for the service. Interment at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville with Military Honors will follow the service.

He was born May 15, 1928 in West Eminence to W.H. Rainbolt and Maude (Stevenson) Rainbolt. He was a graduate of West Eminence High School and attended two years of college at Southwest Missouri State. He served in the Air Force for over three years as a Sergeant First Class and Crew Chief on a B29 Bomber. He retired from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

He leaves to mourn his passing his beloved wife Ruby (French); daughter Vicki; granddaughter Diana (Jay); grandson Drew (Margi); great-grandchildren Madison, Caitlin, Nicholas, Harrison and Matthew; along with other family and friends.

He was led to Christ by examples from his father-in-law, Sydney French, his wife Ruby and daughter Vicki. He served as a Deacon in his church at Westside Christian Church (now Forum Christian Church). Throughout his life he remained steadfast in his faith and praised his Lord. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Our loss is heaven’s gain.

William always said, “Send me flowers while I’m alive, not after I’m gone,” so to honor his request the family is asking that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.