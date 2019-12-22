Arthur Edward Schneider was born during a snowstorm on December 7, 1927, on the Schneider Centennial farm in Jefferson City. He passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Warrensburg, aged 92.

Interment will be in Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, with a memorial service to be held this coming spring in Columbia.

His parents Oscar and Mattie (Connell) Schneider; brothers Dave and Herb; and wife Helen Jean (Torrence) Schneider preceded him in death; his sister Ruth Keel lives in St. Louis. He is survived by his three children: Margaret Keller, Mark Schneider and Stuart Schneider; his seven grandchildren: Jonathan Keller, Amanda Lewis, Shannon Schneider, Timothy Schneider, Andrea Schneider, Erika Schneider McGough and John Torrence Schneider; and his eight great-grandchildren: Isaiah and Hezekiah Lewis, Jasmine and Mariah Schneider, Quinn Schneider, and Avalyn, Eliana and Rhys McGough.

Arthur attended Corinth one-room country school with his siblings. The Schneiders raised crops, cattle, pigs, sheep for wool and chickens, and were members of the Evangelical/Reformed United Church of Christ in Jefferson City, where Arthur was in the choir. He graduated from Jefferson City Senior High School in 1945. In 1946, Art was drafted and sent to Panama, where he was flag bearer in the Fourth Platoon and French hornist in the U.S. Army Band. He played for British royalty sailing through the Panama Canal.

He married Helen Jean Torrence on New Year’s Day, 1954, in Independence. Three children resulted from their union: Margaret Lynn, Mark Edward and Stuart Webster. Helen Jean taught at Rock Bridge and Field Elementary Schools. Arthur worked at MFA Insurance Company (Shelter Insurance) as Supervisor of Building and Grounds. Annually, he put up and decorated the 25-foot-tall Christmas tree in the water fountain each winter, and cared for the new Shelter Garden with the historic one-room schoolhouse.

Art and Helen Jean were active in the Rock Bridge/Columbia community. They headed the PTA, started Cub Scout Pack 60, where Art was pack leader and Helen Jean was a den mother, and started Boy Scout Troop 60, where Art was the first scoutmaster. For over ten years he led the scouts, including his two sons, on camping trips, canoe trips on the Current River and to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of Ely, Minnesota, to the national scout ranch Philmont in New Mexico. Weekends were filled with wood cutting fundraisers. Both Mark and Stuart became Eagle Scouts.

Art was a member of the Columbia United Church of Christ. Art and Helen Jean were active in the Masons and the Eastern Star, including serving as Grand Master in the Masons, and Grand Worthy Patron and Matron of the Eastern Star. Since 1973, Art was a dedicated member of the Acacia Lodge #602, Columbia Chapter 17, the Royal Arch Masons; the Capitular Masonry Companions Holy Royal Arch; the Centralia Council Royal Arch Masons; the Holy Royal Arch Knight Templars; the Knights of York Cross of Honor, Priory #17; the Red Cross of Constantine and Appendant Orders; and the St. Graal Commandery #12KT.

Art retired from Shelter Insurance in 1992. Living at his home until recently, Art enjoyed birdwatching and working in his large yard, which was designated a national bluebird sanctuary. He enjoyed walking, music, the news, sports, reading, singing, church, helping others, traveling and visiting with family and friends throughout his life.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203, www.parkermillard.com.