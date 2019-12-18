Juliet L. Shiebany was granted her angel wings on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

There will be a private burial with family, and a Celebration of Life is scheduled for Jan. 31.

Born July 11, 1960 in Florida, she moved and spent her childhood until college in St. Louis. She then moved west to Columbia to attend the University of Missouri, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and met her husband of almost 40 years, Ali Shiebany. Columbia became her permanent home where she spread her roots and started her family. After a few years she was overjoyed to announce the birth of her daughter Sara.

Julie showered all those around her in a beautiful, warm blanket of love and endless generosity. She truly found happiness by bringing happiness to all those around her. No human or animal around her ever left with an empty belly when she was around, as she loved to share her love through her cooking.

Her beautiful light still shines bright through her husband Ali; daughter Sara; and granddaughter who is set to arrive in the next few weeks. This light is also illuminated through her surviving brothers, Dave Slusher and Mark Slusher; her sisters, Pam Crawford and Marie Brandt; and countless cousins, nieces and nephews, each of which held a very special place in her heart.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.