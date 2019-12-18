Donald Leroy Wood of Ashland, age 76, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 at Robinson Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.

Don was born May 16, 1943 in Hannibal, the son of James and Mary Staggs Wood. He married Lisa Clow on Oct. 29, 1999 and she survives. Don was a retired Army veteran and had worked as a broker in dog sales.

Survivors also include his children, Shannon Myers and Coby Wood of Quincy, Ill., Stephanie Parker of Ashland and Shane Wood; one brother, Roger Dean (Jolene) Wood of Indiana; one sister, Dolores Spratt of Ventura, Calif.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.