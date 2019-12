Albert L. Kincaid, Sr., 75, of Moberly, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Services honoring and celebrating Albert’s life will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. Military honors, committal prayer and inurnment will follow.

Survivors include his children; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother; two sisters; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

