Marvin Gilbert Porter, 82, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 after a long bout with Alzheimer’s.

A private Celebration of Life will be held in the McKenzie River, Oregon area at a later date.

Gilbert was born Dec. 4, 1937 in St Paul’s Hospital in Dallas, Texas to Marvin H. Porter and Rosalie (Black) Porter. Gilbert was preceded in death by his wife, Georgeanne B. Porter (2017) and his parents, Marvin and Rosalie.

Gilbert was a warehouseman in the United States Marine Corps from 1957-59, stationed in San Francisco, California. After separating from the USMC he then attended North Texas State College in Denton, where he received his bachelor’s degree in English in 1961 and master’s in 1962. He taught at the University of Oregon from 1962-64, the University of Houston from 1964-66 and then the University of Oregon again from 1967-1971, where he received his Ph.D. in 1969.

Gilbert and Georgeanne were married in Portland, Oregon on March 20, 1971, and that same year moved to Columbia to teach in the English department at the University of Missouri. Gilbert penned many articles, professional papers and books during his tenure and also took a sabbatical to teach American Literature at the University of Nis, Yugoslavia in 1977-78. Upon his retirement in 2007 he was the Director of the General Education Program at MU, and taught honors classes in the English department.

Upon retirement Gilbert and Georgeanne moved back to Eugene, Oregon, where they built their dream home not far from the McKenzie River. They enjoyed their time reading Kesey, Bellow, Updike, Williams and Arthur Miller, traveling, fly fishing and visiting with friends up and down the river.

Long known for his powerful smile, grand laugh, lyrical jokes, caring soul, kind words and attention to the love of his life, Georgeanne; Gilbert was the consummate model Southern Gentleman.

Gilbert leaves his son, Phillip Porter and wife Jeanette (Spencer); grandsons: Casey, Kyle and Corey; granddaughters: Ashley and Heather; and six great-grandchildren: Ava, Elijah, Samuel, Ella, Isaack and Lyric. He is survived by his brother, W.A. Skipper Porter and his wife Biddie (Austin, Texas), their son Brent; and daughter Paige and husband Justin; his sister, Brenda R. Bullard (Houston, Texas) and her sons Jacob, Zachary and Joshua; and his nephew Chris Kelley and his daughter Lauren.

