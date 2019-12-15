Darrell Martin, 71, of Columbia, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 surrounded by family.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Parkade Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Chris Cook. Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Interment at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville with Military Honors will follow the service.

Darrell was born in Independence on Oct. 8, 1948 to Bud and Mary Ida Ropp Martin, who preceded him in death. On Aug. 29, 1970, he married Linda Frazier in Drexel. Darrell was a member of Parkade Baptist Church and a member of The Gideons International for 20 years, where he currently served as the Missouri State President. Early in his career he taught school, and then took a commission in the Army National Guard, where he served for 30 years.

Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Linda, and their two children, Annette Martin of Independence and Chris Martin (Cheryl) of Blue Springs; siblings, Don Martin (Elizabeth) of Blue Springs, Barbara Martin and Patricia Simcosky (Mark), all of Independence; and two grandsons, Joshua and Noah.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave, Columbia MO 65202.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.