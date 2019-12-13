LCDR (Ret) Charlie L. Arsta, 83, of Columbia, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home.

Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 at Memorial Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Charlie was born Nov. 9, 1936 in Cape Girardeau, the son of Marvin H. Arsta, Sr. and Anna I. Carney Arsta. Charlie enlisted in the United States Navy in February 1955 and served until February 1987; working his way from Seaman Recruit through the enlisted grades; Chief Warrant Officer Grades and reaching LCDR. His assignments included many east and west coast billets as well as Korea, Newfoundland and Antarctica, but primarily Charlie spent his time at sea assigned to many ships, including: USS Higbee, USS Colonial, USS George Climmer, USS Missouri, USS Denver and USS Princeton to name a few. His military awards and decorations include: Navy Commendation Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Antarctica Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

After his retirement from the Navy, Charlie worked for General Growth Company as the operations manager for the Columbia Mall and the general manager of the Jefferson City Mall. He worked for General Growth for 12 years before opening a real estate brokerage company serving Boone County.

Charlie’s educational accomplishments include courses from the University of Maryland, Grossman College and his graduation from the University of Missouri.

Charlie loved spending time in his garden, growing a variety of vegetables, taking care of his yard and going “fishing,” which really meant just driving the boat around the lake.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Toni Jean Arsta. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois Jean (Williams) Arsta; a daughter, Leigh Ann (Arsta) Longwell and her husband Dennis of Montgomery, Texas; one brother, Marvin Arsta, Jr. and his wife Vernie of Sikeston; two grandchildren: William Longwell and Rebecca Longwell; and six great-grandchildren: Austin Wheelock, Reid Longwell, Mason Wheelock, Anthony Longwell, Addison Longwell and Raegan Longwell.

“Rest Easy Sailor Your Watch is over.”

