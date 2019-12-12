Olin Z. Smith, Jr., 74, of Harrisburg, loving husband and father of two daughters, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 at Harrisburg Christian Church. Visitation will be from noon until time for the service at the church. Burial will take place at Harrisburg Cemetery.

Olin was born Aug. 29, 1945 to Olin and Ethel Gass Smith. Both preceded him in death. Olin’s grandparents left Missouri by way of horse and wagon and homesteaded in Wyoming. Olin grew up in Wyoming and had a special place in his heart for the prairies and mountains.

Prior to retirement, Olin was Chief of Nuclear Medicine at Ellis Fischel. After retirement he enjoyed collecting various types of “collections,” but his true passion was his love of the Bible.

Olin is survived by his wife, Denise; daughter, Amber Smith, daughter Ashley Estes (Chad); and granddaughters Harley Smith and Lana Estes. He is also survived by his sister, Claudette Hellawell; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisburg Cemetery Fund.

