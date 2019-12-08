Daniel Edward Holland, 69, of Columbia, peacefully passed away at his home on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, 616 Jackson St. in Columbia.

Mr. Holland was born in Eugene, Oregon on Oct. 31,1950 to Clara Rose Williams and Floyd Holland, both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Viola Holland.

Mr. Holland is survived by his wife, Barbara Friskey, of the home; daughters, Maggie Holland and Jackie Holland; son, Scott Holland; sister, Carolyn Oneslager (Gary); and brother, Jerry Holland (Judy).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center, 4895 E Hwy 163, Columbia, MO 65201 or online at cedarcreek.missouri.org.

Arrangements by Heartland, (573) 442-7850.