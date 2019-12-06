Mary Elizabeth Anderson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at The Bluffs in Columbia.

She was born in Tate, Georgia on March 11, 1924 to parents Reverend Charles Levin and Mary Elizabeth Randall Middlebrooks. A graduate of LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia, she studied voice and education, graduating in 1945. Between 1946 and 1956 she served as the Secretary to the Dean of Emory at Oxford, a branch campus of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. She married C. David Anderson on Dec. 23, 1951, and their daughter Mary Elizabeth was born Oct. 16, 1952.

Elizabeth was a homemaker, and at times taught second grade at American International Schools between 1960 and 1966, when her husband worked for the State Department and they lived in Iran, Jordan and Bolivia. When the family relocated in Missouri where her husband taught at the University of Missouri, they farmed in Howard County, and for 15 years she worked in Ellis Library at the University of Missouri.

She enjoyed her large vegetable garden on the farm, cooking, singing, traveling and times with family and friends. After retiring from the University of Missouri Libraries in 1984, she moved to live with her sister Marian Morgan in Macon, Georgia for 19 years. “Lib,” a devout Methodist, sang in the choir at the Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia and at Cross Keys United Methodist Church in Macon, Ga. for many years. In 2003 she moved back to Columbia and lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Gary Grigsby for 12 years. In 2015 she moved to Bluff Creek Terrace and then to The Bluffs.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Grigsby and son-in-law Gary Scott Grigsby.

She was preceded in death by her husband, C. David Anderson; her parents; her brother, Charles Middlebrooks; and her sister, Marian Morgan.

She requested that there be no memorial service or funeral. In keeping with her wishes, a private home gathering will be held to celebrate the memory of her joyful spirit and love of life.