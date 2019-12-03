Paula Ann Lawless, 77, of Boonville, passed away in her home Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Paula Ann Lawless was born July 24, 1942 in Paxton, Illinois, the daughter of Lowell (Red) Wycoff and June Brownfield Wycoff. Paula loved the outdoors, she enjoyed gardening and watching the flowers bloom. She took pride in decorating her house for the different seasons. Paula also loved to go shopping. Paula and Paul would go to car shows together, they enjoyed being in each other’s company.

She is survived by her partner, Paul Humphrey of Boonville; son, Jeffrey (Michelle) Lawless of Santa Fe,Texas; twin granddaughters, Kelsey and Haley Lawless; and numerous cousins, and special friend Cheryl Beck.

Paula is preceded in death by her parents, Lowell Wycoff and June Brownfield Wycoff.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home.

