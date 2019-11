Linda Nichols Ricketts, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Nov. 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga.

She was born on Nov. 27, 1947 and was a graduate of Hickman High School.

She is survived by husband, George; brother, Larry Nichols; son, Mike Ricketts; daughter, Kim Flessas; step-daughter, Christine Ricketts; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Tammy Nichols Olsen.

No services will be held.