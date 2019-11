James Louis Bryant, Jr., 85, of Fayette, formerly of Higbee and Springfield, Ill., passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Fayette Caring Center.

A private family burial will take place at a later date at the Higbee City Cemetery.

He is survived by two daughters, Peggy (John) Marx and Debra (Eddy) Sanders; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

