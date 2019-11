Marquise Conley, 18, of Jefferson City, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at University of Missouri Hospital.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Quinn Chapel AME Church in Jefferson City. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church on Saturday.

Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Son Funeral Home in Columbia.