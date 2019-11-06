Jacob Michael Zagorac, 40, of Ashland, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Jefferson City.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 7 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at the church with Fr. Don Antweler officiating.

Jacob was born on June 10, 1979 in Kansas City, the son of Edward and Jeanne Marie (Schmidt) Zagorac. He was married on June 7, 2003 in Vienna to Jennifer Stratman.

Jacob attended grade school at Immaculate Conception Catholic School and then graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1997. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Lincoln University. He worked at McDonald’s in high school; always saying that is where he got his work ethic. He also worked at the News Tribune and then was a Family Service Counselor at Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery in Columbia. He enjoyed serving families at the funeral home and took great pride in his work, where he consistently earned the highest level of achievements--the Century Club Award.

Jacob volunteered at the Salvation Army and was a member of the Ashland Optimist Club. He was an avid Cardinal Baseball and Mizzou Basketball fan; enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. His pride and joy was his family. He will be remembered as a devoted husband and exceptional father and one who lived his life with the highest degree of integrity. He enjoyed taking family vacations from skiing trips to going to the beach to hiking in the State Parks.

Survivors include: his wife, Jennifer Zagorac of the home; three children, Alex Zagorac, Mya Zagorac and Adah Zagorac, all of Ashland; his father, Ed Zagorac of Jefferson City; one sister, Kelley Zagorac of St. Louis; one brother-in-law, Matt Stratman (Sarah) of Vienna; three sisters-in-law, Erin Murphy (Ethan), Beth Wulff (John) of Vienna and Anna Ramsey (Justin) of Iberia; nieces and nephews, Brooklyn, Braden, Landon, Aria, Jack, Ashton, Danielle, Morgan, Kara, Troy, Wyatt, Cody and Roran; two Godsons, Connor and Owen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanne Zagorac; and his Godfather, Richard Brink.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NAMI–National Alliance on Mental Illness, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

