Flechia Machelle Spalding, 46, of Columbia, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Faith Baptist Church in Columbia. Interment will be in Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia.

