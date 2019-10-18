Joshua Michael Friedrich, 22, of LaCrosse, Wis., formerly of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, due to complications from Juvenile Diabetes.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery.

Joshua was born on Oct. 10, 1997 in Columbia to John and Stacie Windsor Friedrich. Joshua graduated from Hickman High School as a National Honor Society member. He attended Webster University Conservatory and later transferred to Viterbo University to pursue his degree in Musical Theater.

He was a member of the All State Choir two times and President of Kewpies Stage Players. Joshua lettered all three years of high school in Musical Theater and Acting. His sophomore year, he received the Rising Star Award, and the next year received the PTSA Award. His senior year, he became a member of the Hickman Fine Arts Hall of Fame, received the Hall of Fame Joyce Walker Scholarship (In Theater), received the Charlie Blackmore Class ‘63 Scholarship and the Outstanding Musical Theater Scholarship. He was a member of the International Thespian Society–Troupe #5568.

Joshua was a member of the National Speech and Debate Team, winning first in NSDA Districts with his speech partner and traveling to Nationals in Salt Lake City.

He received the award for Advanced Placement for Music Theory. He performed in over 40 shows with the following theater companies–TRYPS Children’s Theater, CEC, PACE, Talking Horse Productions, Columbia College Summer Arts Intensive, Hickman High School, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theater, Maples Repertory Theater, TRYPS Institute at Stephens College, Webster University and Viterbo University.

Joshua had an amazing musical talent and an overwhelming love of music. He was a people person. He loved doing karaoke and enjoyed the “Bite Squad” job.

Josh loved the city life in NYC, Chicago, San Francisco and St. Louis but even more so, he enjoyed the outdoors and being one with nature! He loved hiking on nature trails and camping, spending time with family and friends and going on long car rides to see the sites. He was also an avid video gamer and loved playing video games with his gamer friends--especially Zelda!

Joshua is survived by his parents, John and Stacie; two sisters, Suzanne Friedrich of Mountain View, Calif. and Christine Friedrich of Columbia; paternal grandparents, Robert and Louise Friedrich of Boonville; maternal grandmother, Beverly Blackwell of Columbia; great grandmother, Connie Windsor of Columbia; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was also survived by his beloved cat, Milo.

He loved everyone deeply and unconditionally. His light will shine in our hearts forever. We miss you already.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or to fund a musical theater scholarship in Josh’s name (checks to be made to Stacie or John Friedrich) c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.