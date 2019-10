Beverly Penry, 79, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at home surrounded by family.

Services will be held in Daphne, Alabama at a later date.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Worsham of Columbia; sister, Sharon Beaty of Daphne; her granddaughter, Ellie Worsham; and many nieces and nephews, including Michelle Beaty, Susan Beaty and Samantha Southwick.

