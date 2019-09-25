Maurice Swayze Helmka Jr., 88, of Harrisburg, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at The Bluffs in Columbia, surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dennis Stuart officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors.

Maurice was born on Aug. 18, 1931 in Neptune, N.J., the son of Maurice Sr. and Elva (Reid) Helmka, who preceded him in death. He was married on March 3, 1956 in Spring Lake Heights, N.J. to Lorraine (Bittel) Helmka, who survives at the home. Maurice retired on Jan. 28, 1988 from the United States Postal Service as a city mail carrier in Columbia.

Maurice honorably served our country in the United States Navy from 1950-1954, stationed in the Philippines and later in San Nick Island, Calif. as a Radio Control Man. He was a volunteer firefighter in Neptune City, N.J., where he later became Chief in 1969. He and his family moved to Harrisburg in 1970.

Maurice was active in Prison Fellowship in Jefferson City and Moberly. Maurice was a Sunday school teacher and Deacon at Grace Bible Church. Maurice and Lorraine were licensed Foster Parents to several children with whom they shared their home, hearts and family. Together, they owned and operated a used furniture business in Harrisburg. Many of Maurice and Lorraine’s furniture customers became extended family, sharing coffee and meals with them in their home. Maurice and Lorraine always had a way of making sure everyone felt welcome.

Maurice loved the Lord with ALL of his heart, sharing his love for the Lord in his final days here on earth. Maurice also dearly loved his family and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with them. Maurice was known for his award winning smile that he continually shared with his family until he was called home. Throughout Maurice’s life, he was most comforted when Lorraine was right beside him. Maurice and Lorraine’s marriage was a wonderful example of true love.

Other survivors include six children, Robert Helmka (Kem) of Ashland, Stephen Helmka (Robin) of Lake Ozark, Maurice “Marty” Helmka III (Patty) of Hallsville, Sharon McCallister (Alan) of Harrisburg, Brian Helmka (Gwen) of Festus and Roger Helmka (Clover) of Columbia; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

