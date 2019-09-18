Wilma Deloris Campbell, 87, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday in McMurray Chapel at Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia. Services will follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Fristoe Cemetery at Fristoe.

Wilma was born to Fred Simmons Pryor and Dorothy Josephine Wise Pryor on Dec. 7, 1931 in Edwards. She was a graduate of Warsaw High School in Warsaw. Wilma married Charles Eugene Campbell on April 9, 1953.

The couple moved to Virginia until Charles was deployed during the Korean War. Wilma gave birth to their first child Dennis “Kent” Campbell in 1954 in Edwards. After his tour, Charles’ work for University of Missouri Extension moved the couple across the state. Daughter Connie was born in Bethany in 1956, and Carol was born in Brookfield in 1959. After a brief move to Stillwater, Okla. where Charles completed his PhD in Higher Education Administration, the family moved to Rolla in 1967 for a job in the central Office of Extension.

While her kids grew up, Wilma was a realtor, a Beauty Counselor saleswoman and had a thriving farmer’s market booth. Wilma was involved in 4H with her children, the church and other community service. Wilma also earned certification as a licensed practical nurse in 1975. In 1977, Charles and Wilma moved to Columbia when the Extension office moved to MU’s main campus; there Wilma was a nurse at MU Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit. She was also involved in campus activities, including the Agriculture Extension Wives and MUMC Dinner Clubs.

In 1987, Charles was asked to serve as Party Chief to a USAID project in Swakoko, Liberia, where they lived until the Civil War in 1989. Shortly after, they returned to Africa for a similar project in Nairobi, Kenya until 1991.

Charles and Wilma made the most of retirement after 1997, crisscrossing North America by van and RV, as members at Missouri United Methodist, making gallons of homemade ice cream, growing a massive vegetable garden, and hosting magical Christmases their grandchildren cherish.

Devoted to MU their whole lives, Charles and Wilma remained involved as members of the Jefferson Club and Senior Teacher Education Partnership Program, and founded a scholarship in their name to support working CAFNR students. Investing in Mizzou students--including their grandchildren--brought the Campbells so much joy.

Charles and Wilma moved to Provision (now Cedarhurst) Living in 2015, where they’ve continued to frequently host guests and family gatherings.

Wilma is survived by her husband, Charles E. Campbell; children, Kent Campbell (Ginger Koziatek), Connie Green (Mark) and Carol Hildebrandt (Wm. Gerard); grand-children, Heather Jennings (Darren), Laural Green, Annie Hildebrandt (Tim Fetter), John Hildebrandt; great-grandchildren, Henry and John Jennings; and brother, Dale Pryor. Charles and Wilma draw their circle of family wide, compounding their blessings and holding many loved ones close. Most especially Nat Tulay (Petronella Mwango), Barbara Marah (Ronnie), TNisha Adams (Dave), Natkita Bunch Tulay, Norma Phiri, Pfewana Tulay, Kendrick Marah and Peyton Marah.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Freida “Ilene” Miller; and brother-in-law Doyle Miller.

The family is extremely grateful to all of the Cedarhurst Living staff, and Hospice Compassus, who provided steadfast and tender loving care to Wilma.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.