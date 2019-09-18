Nina Delores Holladay Bramon was born August 26, 1929 in Guthrie to Robert and Flora Mae (Brown) Holladay. She passed away peacefully Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Columbia.

She was the youngest of 11 children (Ola Lee, Joe, Ila, Ida, Eldon, Robert Harold, Robert Hulen, Lloyd, Nellie and Raymond), and she survived them all. Her last living sibling was Nellie Meinhardt of Jefferson City. She had a very happy childhood in the countryside of Callaway County near Devil's Backbone. She attended a one-room school house until high school and her family were active members of Dry Fork Baptist Church.

She was an extremely dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, as well as Sunday school teacher, nurse and long-time volunteer at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.

She graduated from Fulton High School in 1948, where she met her life-time love, Gerald Adelbert Bramon, and he survives. She attended Hannibal La-Grange College for one year, then returned to Fulton to marry Gerald on July 9, 1950, and they had a very happy life together for 69 years. They lived in Rolla as Gerald completed his Civil Engineering degree. They moved to Columbia in 1959, where they raised their three boys Kerry, Larry and Greg, and were very active members of Calvary Baptist Church. After raising her three boys, she received her LPN degree in 1975 and worked in home-health.

She brought joy, compassion and optimism to the world and approached life with zest and enthusiasm. She loved to cook, garden and sew--she lovingly made dresses for her granddaughters and thousands of turbans for cancer patients. Nina and Gerald traveled for pleasure and service, in the U.S. and abroad. She celebrated the adventurous spirits of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Gerald; sons Kerry, Larry and Greg; daughters-in-law Becky, Christina, Pattie and Sharon; her ten grandchildren whom she adored, Laura, Joni, Betsy (Tom Yonker), Julie (Garrett Bradford), Sarah, Ben (Sarah), Hannah, Matt, Lindsey (Matt Todd) and Dane (Erica White); three great-grandchildren, Conrad Gerald, Callaway, Kayson; and nephews/nieces Gary Wayne Smith and Bob, Cindy and Kenny Meinhardt. She had many rich friendships that she treasured.

