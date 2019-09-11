Anne H. Beauchamp, age 89, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Lynn’s Heritage House in Louisiana, Mo.

A celebration of life was held at the home of Tommy Beauchamp of Annada, Mo.

Anne was the daughter of Dr. Paul and Clemence Smith Hamilton. She grew up in Clarksville and graduated from Clarksville High School. She was united in marriage to Thomas Mett Beauchamp in 1947.

Anne was a dental assistant and physical therapist tech for many years. She loved her dogs and trained many field trail retrievers. She loved to travel as well in this country and abroad. She was also a great reader of books.

She was a strong Christian lady who loved the Lord. She loved being around family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and celebrating events with them.

Survivors include children, Lynne Woods, Larry Beauchamp (Susan) and Lori Turner (Tim); seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Richard Hamilton and his wife Jean; son-in-law, William Woods; and a dear friend, William (Bill) Black.

Memorials may be given to the Greenwood Cemetery Fund or the Clopton Alumni Fund.