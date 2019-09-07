Gerald Dean “Jerry” Curry, 84, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Columbia.

Services will be held at a future date at Jacksonville Veterans Cemetery.

Jerry is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jesse Lee Curry, Sr. and her three children, Sherry Holland (Ron), Jesse Lee Curry, Jr. (Susan) and Steve Curry, Sr. (Tracey). She is adored by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit and beautiful smile.

Arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.