Edward Dean Furlong, 60, of Higbee, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home.

Memorial Services will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Cooper's Winery in Higbee at 9603 State Highway B.

Edward was born Sept. 27, 1958, the son of Walter Furlong and Mary Lou Love.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and one sister.