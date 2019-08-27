Joyce Marie Teel, age 63, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her home.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Woody's in Ashland.

Joyce was born May 8, 1956 in Columbia, the daughter of Charles and Maxine Rexroat, Winscott. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years. Joyce loved her family and spending time with her friends—she never met a stranger and welcomed everyone as if they were family. She left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Survivors include her lifelong partner, Ray Freeman of Ashland; two daughters, Tia (Paul) Archambault of Columbia and Tara Teel of Ashland; three brothers, Mark (Lori) Winscott of Harrisburg, Keith Winscott of Ashland and Kevin Winscott of Fayette; two sisters, Reta Winscott and Jane Vaughan of Ashland; two grandchildren, Ahna Grant and Braxton Grant of Ashland.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Charlie Winscott.

The family requests no flowers. Joyce wanted everyone to do just one act of kindness in her memory.

Under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.