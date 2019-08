Mary Helen Malan, 87, of Highland, Ill., died Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at First Baptist Church in Highland.

Mother of Janelle S. (partner Robert Reidelberger) Schrumpf, Highland, Catherine J. (Mark) Luginbill, Delray Beach, Fla. and Anne Leslie (John) Kramer, Shiloh, Ill. Daughter of the late Charles and Eva Scanland; wife of the late Leslie Earl Malan.

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, Highland, IL.