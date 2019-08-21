Clarence “Bill” Hamby, 69, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.

A celebration of his life is being planned.

Bill was born on Nov. 22, 1949 in Rockwood, Tenn. to Clarence L. and Nell Allen Hamby, and they preceded him in death. On June 9, 1971, he married Marsha Heisler in Columbia. He owned and operated Columbia Fire Protection Company, supplying automatic sprinkler systems in Columbia. He was the only company that installed sprinkler systems in Columbia in the 1970s. He enjoyed fishing, blues music and westerns, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marsha; two sons, Brent Hamby (Colleen) of Raytown and Kyle Hamby of Columbia; and two grandchildren, Rylee and Reed.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joann Ogden.

