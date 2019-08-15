Wilson Shelby Camden Jr., 66, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Services reflect his wishes to be private and with family.

Surviving are his son Chandler Shelby Camden and daughter Yasmine Camden; daughter-in-law Ashley Camden; grandchildren Ashton, Kessler and Emma Camden, Yamieyah Ennis and William Castro III; siblings Benjamin Camden, Julie Keller, Helen McMellen, Shirley and Dennis Hilgert, Elizabeth and Jim Francis, Mary and James Philbert, Steve and Dalane Camden and Regina Remmel.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.