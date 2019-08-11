Sarah A. Miller, 73, of Rocheport, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life is being held at 3 p.m., Aug. 17 at Dripping Spring Christian Church, 2701 W Dripping Springs Rd. in Columbia. Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time for the service.

Sarah was born in Liverpool, England on Aug. 28, 1945 to John and Ellen Hambilton Caveney, and they preceded her in death. On April 8, 1963, she married William Miller in Glendale, Calif. She attended the Christian Church and was employed as the housekeeping supervisor at several healthcare institutions.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Miller (aka Louie) of Rocheport; three children, William Miller of Shreveport, La., Robert Miller (Sonya) of Rocheport and Sherry Rickard (Chuck) of Columbia; three siblings, Ellen Nugent of Liverpool, John Caveney of Boston, Mass. and Jim Caveney (Patty) of Plymouth, Mass.; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105

