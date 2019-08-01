Raymond Edgar Sanner, 76, of Higbee, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Moberly Nursing and Rehab.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 2 at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. Committal prayers, Military Honors and burial will follow.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Guffey; son, Steven Sanner; step-son, Mark Autrey; two grandchildren; brothers Harold Sanner, Vernon Sanner and Bobby Sanner; and sisters Marie Palmer and Mary Minnis.

Arrangements by Cater Funeral Home.

Online tributes may be shared at www.caterfuneralhomeinc.com.