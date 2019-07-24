Janice Hall, 78, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 27 at Calvary Heritage Baptist Church, 1703 W. Worley Street, Columbia.

Janice was born Dec. 5, 1940 to Jesse and Ruby Bohannan in Vallejo, Calif. She was a member of Calvary Heritage Baptist Church. Janice was a single mother of four and an independent woman that enjoyed meeting new people. She enjoyed reading, TV, movies and sewing. She loved animals of all kinds, but especially her beloved dog, Teddy.

She is survived by her three sons, Kenneth Hall of Arizona, Robert Hall and Brian Hall, both of Columbia; sister, Beverly McEuin (Darrell) of Columbia; many grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Kenice “Candy” Booth.

